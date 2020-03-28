Essential Retailer Pet Supermarket Updates Hours And Operations, Offers Online Shopping

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supermarket, a one-stop pet shop and essential retailer offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services, is committed to being open for devoted pet lover customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To support this, Pet Supermarket has announced temporary changes to store operations to limit the physical interactions between associates and customers, as well as ensure the continued safe operation of all stores. The retailer has also dedicated increased attention to its e-commerce services for those who prefer to order products online at www.petsupermarket.com.

Stores have implemented the following:

Limiting the number of customers that can enter the store to two.

Dedicating increased attention to e-commerce services in order to fill home delivery options.

Updating hours of operation to 10 AM - 6 PM to allow for re-stocking and sanitation of stores (customers should call their local store to confirm hours).

to allow for re-stocking and sanitation of stores (customers should call their local store to confirm hours). Not accepting returns and extending the return policy period. Please keep the item(s) and associated receipt(s) until further notice.

Customers are asked to have a list or photos of supplies ready for associates to retrieve. Customers can wait at the sanitized checkout counter for transaction completion (debit/credit is preferred, whenever possible).

Temporarily closing self-serve dog wash stations and grooming salons.

Cancelling events and postponing Pet Appreciation Month and National Adoption Weekend, supporting local animal shelters and rescues.

"This is the best solution for balancing the safety of our employees and devoted pet lover customers, servicing the essential needs of pets and maintaining a clean and sanitized work environment," stated Richard Maltsbarger, president and CEO of Pet Supermarket. "I want to thank all of our associates and customers for working together to find the best ways to continue to care for the pets we all love."

Pet Supermarket is following regulations regarding COVID-19 and keeping the safety and health of employees and customers top-of-mind.

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop pet shop for customers, offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly advice, enhancing the overall customer experience. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, please visit https://www.petsupermarket.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Grace Clark

[email protected]

410-804-6797

SOURCE Pet Supermarket