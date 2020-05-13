EssentialScooters Campaign to Donate 30 Electric Scooters (~$20K) to Essential Workers

ALBANY, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electric Scooter Guide ( electric-scooter.guide ) ("ESG"), the internet's leading source of information about electric scooters, announced the #EssentialScooters campaign, in which it will give one electric scooter each to 30 essential workers throughout the United States. The scooters were donated by leading electric scooter retailers including Fluid Freerides, Gotrax, Voromotors, Apollo Scooters, Revrides, and ESG itself.

"All over the world, mass transit systems have reduced or even stopped service. Shared mobility and ride shares have come to a grinding halt, and taxis are expensive, if you can even find one," said ESG co-founder Chuck Temple. "As we get into the warmer months even bikes are simply not an option for many. We believe electric scooters are key, as they enable essential workers to quickly and easily get around their cities while maintaining social distance. Also, they're just a lot of fun to ride."

Details of the campaign, including information on how essential workers can apply, can be found here: electric-scooter.guide/essential-scooters

The campaign will run from May 12th to May 19th via Instagram.

via Instagram. All U.S. essential workers age 18+ are eligible to participate.

"We know this is a drop in the bucket compared to the overall need of essential workers," acknowledges Temple, "but we hope this small gesture from the electric scooter community will have a positive impact on the lives of at least a few essential workers. It's our community's way of saying 'thank you' to them."

About Electric Scooter Guide: ESG is based in Albany, CA. Founded in 2019, ESG's mission is to help prospective riders find their ideal scooter through in-depth and unbiased written reviews, videos, and other tools. ESG receives over 700K page views per month via its website and YouTube, and has over 32K followers on Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram.

