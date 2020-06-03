Essentium 3D Reusable Face Masks Help Keep Essential Business Operating

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc., a leading provider of 3D printing technology for additive manufacturing, today announced that the Houston Service Center, the headquarters of the rotating equipment services division of Sulzer in the Americas, has ordered 6,000 Essentium 3D printed protective face mask kits. The kits will be worn by employees in Sulzer locations in North and South America. Sulzer also commissioned Essentium to design a child version of the mask kit and donated a quantity to its chosen charity, Todays Harbor for Children, a La Porte-based residential community for youth.

As an essential business, Sulzer has continued operating throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The company is committed to creating the safest possible environment for employees, including providing them with PPE (personal protective equipment). Recognizing the growing shortage of PPE due to global supply chain issues, Sulzer approached Essentium because of its ability to produce the number of mask kits needed in a short timeframe.

Instead of waiting weeks for masks that would have disrupted operations, Essentium was able to produce 3D printed face masks at scale and to Sulzer's time-critical needs. Because Essentium conforms to FDA EUA guidelines, and the filtration media is ASTM Level 2 and BFE97, Sulzer knew it was providing employees with reliable, high-quality protective masks.

Sulzer provides critical services to the power, water, and process industries essential for supporting businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Supporting Quotes:

Darayus Pardivala, President, Rotating Equipment Services Americas, Sulzer: "The global shortage of masks could have made it challenging for us to remain open. Essentium's ability to produce a quality solution at scale and to our timeline solves the issue. That they also agreed to partner with us to produce a child version of the kit underlines the shared values of our companies."

Blake Teipel, CEO and Co-founder, Essentium, Inc.: "Where the supply chain for PPE is faltering, Essentium and 3D manufacturing can and has stepped in. To play our part in helping essential businesses stay open and keep our essential workers safe is hugely rewarding."

The Essentium reusable mask frame is made with a material known as Essentium TPU74D (thermoplastic urethane), which allows for easy cleaning, and is used with single-use, replaceable filtration media. The Essentium mask has been created for general non-medical use during the COVID-19 epidemic, based on FDA Emergency Use Authorization.

About Sulzer

Sulzer is a global leader in fluid engineering. We specialize in pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and application technologies for fluids of all types. Our customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance, and quality and from our responsive network of 180 world-class production facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2019, our 16'500 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.7 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Throughout the Americas, Sulzer provides cutting-edge parts as well as maintenance and repair solutions for pumps, turbines, compressors, motors, and generators. We service our own original equipment as well as third-party rotating equipment operated by our customers. Our technology-based solutions maximize reliability and lifecycle cost effectiveness.

For more information on Sulzer, visit www.sulzer.com

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Materials:

https://essentium3d.com/press-room/

Disclaimer: Essentium makes no claims regarding certifications for this product and assumes no responsibility for its performance in the user's intended purposes or for the consequences of its use.

SOURCE Essentium, Inc.

