Essentium Appoints Global Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentium, Inc. , a worldwide leader in industrial additive manufacturing (AM), today announced Jeffrey Lumetta's appointment to the role of Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lumetta is the latest senior appointment to the Essentium executive leadership team. He will spearhead technology strategy, development, and operations to advance the industry leadership position Essentium has gained as a customer-centric innovation leader in AM.

A 3D printing industry veteran, Lumetta brings 35 years of experience in driving technology innovation, engineering, and volume manufacturing advancements. Lumetta, formerly principal of a management consultancy specializing in AM strategies and 30-year executive with manufacturing services company Jabil, will leverage his expertise working in leading manufacturing and 3D printing businesses to oversee the technology strategy and development of Essentium's machines, materials, and software.

Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO of Essentium: "Jeffrey has an outstanding track record of helping manufacturers leverage AM technology infrastructure to deliver real business value. This high-caliber appointment comes at an important time when our team is doubling down on technology advancement across our AM solutions. Jeffrey will help drive our customers' growing adoption of industrial-scale AM, increasing their resilience, lowering costs of operations, and driving innovation into their businesses."

Said Jeffrey Lumetta, CTO of Essentium: "Essentium is at the forefront of exciting developments that are unlocking the value of industrial-scale AM for manufacturers across industry sectors while improving competitiveness in the global value chain. I'm excited to join this dynamic and fast-growth company and work with customers to achieve a new level of speed and quality through their AM technology."

Lumetta holds a BS in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University.

About Essentium

Essentium, Inc. provides industrial 3D printing solutions that are disrupting traditional manufacturing processes by bringing product strength and production speed together, at scale, with a no-compromise engineering material set. Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. Essentium, Inc. is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

