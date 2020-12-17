Essilor Selects 3radical to Drive Adoption of Newly Released Product

BRISTOL, England, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and earned data solutions, today announced a recent project with Essilor Ltd., the world's leading ophthalmic lens manufacturer.

Specifically for its UK audience, Essilor Ltd. selected 3radical's strategic engagement solution to incentivise independent eyecare professionals to discuss and encourage purchases of recently launched Varilux Comfort Max, their new varifocal lens, with patients. Whenever the varifocal lens is purchased, practitioners receive a unique code to play a virtual scratch card game. During the promotional period, instant prizes for practitioners include select Amazon vouchers worth up to £100, plus entry into a draw to win a £5,000 holiday gift card.

"We are thrilled to part of this project with Essilor Ltd.," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at 3radical. "By creating mutually beneficial value exchanges between Essilor and eyecare professional, Essilor is able to further encourage loyalty between their brand and practitioners. These online experiential interactions increase awareness for brands and drive memorable longevity to motivate future brand to consumer referrals."

To learn more about capturing earned data through mutually-beneficial value exchanges via 3radical's Voco audience engagement platform, please visit www.3radical.com.

About Essilor Ltd

Essilor Ltd is the leader in ophthalmic lenses and the #1 business partner to independent opticians in the UK and Ireland. As part of the global Essilor Group, which includes EssilorLuxottica, it designs, manufactures and distributes ophthalmic lenses and optical equipment for eye care professionals. Its brands include Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen and Transitions which provide visual solutions in correction, protection and prevention.

About 3radical

3radical provides organizations with an innovative way to achieve unprecedented engagement and earn data directly from their audiences. Using 3radical's award winning Voco gamification software and supported by comprehensive strategy and execution services, business users have the ability to quickly create and publish interactive digital experiences based on a wide array of template mechanics and rewards informed by the latest game science theory. These compelling online experiences are delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by preference data, real-time decisioning, and learning based on billions of interactions. Every exchange results in fully-permissioned, "earned data" provided willingly by the individual in a transparent, mutually beneficial environment – critical to informing the business and elevating communication strategies, especially as other data sources become less effective. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

