Essilor Vision Foundation Celebrates the Nation's Teachers

DALLAS, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of dedicated school teachers are going above and beyond to be available for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) recognizes how hard teachers are working to engage and educate kids during this unprecedented time and wants to create a community of support for teachers around the country. You can send a message of support to a teacher who has had a positive impact on your child's life by showing them the love.

Show a teacher some love

Boy wearing glasses holding books

EVF encourages everyone to join the Show the Love campaign and send messages of encouragement to the teachers in your community. Show The Love is a social media campaign designed to demonstrate support and appreciation for teachers. To help you Show the Love, free images are available on the EVF website that can be easily shared on social media. Today and in the coming months, you can show teachers some love by:

Sending a teacher a note on Facebook or LinkedIn thanking them for their ongoing service using the hashtags #ShowTheLove #TogetherWeSee #TogetherApart #EVFusa

Posting a photo or video of you sending a "Show the Love" message to a teacher.

Take a moment out of your day to let someone know you care and are thinking about them. This small act of kindness spreads encouragement and allows us to connect with one another. Your message spreads goodwill and supports the teachers who are committed to helping students stay on track with their education.

EVF also has free resources to support teachers and parents who are homeschooling their students and children. These resources include activities for parents and children, coloring sheets, and educational materials that include reminders about the important role vision care and glasses play in a child's life.

Together we see a brighter future

EVF partners with schools, nurses and teachers to help kids receive vision screenings and ensure that students can see clearly. With their support, along with eye doctors and vision non-profits, the foundation has been able to help more than 1.5 million people receive vision care. The organization provides glasses and related vision services to eye doctors and vision charities to help underserved populations receive critical vision care.

"We are extremely grateful for the community of teachers who are helping our nation's schoolchildren get through this crisis," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "We sincerely thank every teacher for their dedication during this dynamic and uncertain time, especially because we know they play such a critical role in their students' lives."

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, nonprofit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

