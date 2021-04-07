STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is announcing price increases in Consumer Tissue as a result of higher raw material costs. The price increases are announced in Essity's key markets and the percentage increases are on average in the mid-to-high single digits.

In addition, Essity is preparing price increases in other product categories impacted by higher raw material costs.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:50 CET on April 7, 2021.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, +46 8 788 51 55

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, [email protected]

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-announces-price-increases,c3320748

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Essity