Essity awarded for innovation and sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --New connectivity, customer insights and proven customer value convinced the jury to see Essity's Tork EasyCube as an innovation that just keeps innovating. Tork EasyCube®, launched in 2014, is the world's leading facility management software for data-driven cleaning. Sensors in facilities measuring visitor traffic and refill levels allow facility managers and cleaning teams to do exactly what's needed, when and where it's needed.

Using aggregated data and insights from customers, such as amusement parks, shopping malls, airports and office buildings, Essity can demonstrate 24 percent less cleaning rounds needed, 20 percent less hours spent whilst increasing the quality of cleaning and employee satisfaction. Read more about our insights here .

The company's commitments and activities on well-being, more from less and circularity were named best in class by the jury, awarding Essity with 'Best Practice-Sustainability'. The introduction of Tork PaperCircle™, world's first recycling service for paper hand towels, is so far launched on parts of the European market and was mentioned as an example of leadership in circularity.

Tork PaperCircle™ enables customers to decrease their environmental footprint and work circular by collecting and recycling used paper hand towels locally into new tissue products. The result cuts the carbon footprint by 40 percent compared to current waste handling options, verified by IVL, Swedish Environmental Research Institute Ltd, where the avoided processes have been taken into account.

