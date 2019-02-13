Essity Included in Sustainability Yearbook 2019

STOCKHOLM, Feb.15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hygiene and health company Essity have received the Gold Class and Industry Mover distinction for excellent sustainability performance. Essity is also qualified for inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2019 as a top-scoring company in the Household Product industry.

Essity received high scores for its environmental and social reporting, its work with suppliers, its brand work, its innovations and its strategy for emerging markets.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Essity and we are proud to be included in the Sustainability Yearbook and to be named as Industry Movers in RobecoSAMs ranking," says Joséphine Edwall-Björklund, Senior Vice President Communications at Essity.

RobecoSAM is an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing and annually assesses the world's largest companies for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), one of the world's most prestigious sustainability indices. Essity was recently named industry leader in the Household Products sector in the DJSI.

"We congratulate Essity for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2019, a showcase of the world's best performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. Launched this year under the SAM brand and now with increased public access to the percentile rankings of all companies, the Yearbook remains a highly credible source of corporate sustainability insights", says Daniel Wild, Co-CEO RobecoSAM.

Every year since 2004, The Sustainability Yearbook has showcased the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in each industry. For more information on the Sustainability Leaders in the Household Product industry, read more here .

