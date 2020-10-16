Essity launches face masks for consumers and professional users

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's leading hygiene and health products are essential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To further help people tackle the new challenges of today, Essity is extending its offering by launching face masks in its retail and Professional Hygiene businesses.

During the spring, Essity announced that the Group had developed and started production of face masks for use in health and elderly care in Sweden. Following further product development and investments in new machines, Essity has accelerated its production capabilities. Starting in October, Essity will launch type II (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency ≥98%) and type IIR (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency ≥98% and splash-resistant properties) face masks in several European markets.

Within retail, the face masks will be launched under the consumer brands Tempo, Lotus, Zewa and Colhogar in their respective markets. Face masks will also be offered through Essity's Professional Hygiene business under the leading global Tork brand.

"Contributing to society and enabling better health and hygiene is at the core of what we do at Essity. During the pandemic and its aftermath, we are enhancing our product offering to help people face the new challenges of everyday life. We will offer high-quality products that are easily accessible for more people," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The face masks are developed and produced in Europe and Latin America. Essity will continue the launch in more markets during 2021.

