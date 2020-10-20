Essity launches new digital incontinence care solution 

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Hygiene and health company Essity is launching TENA SmartCare, a new and reusable digital sensor for improved incontinence care. TENA SmartCare is available for both professional and family caregivers.

The sensor is attached on the outside of a TENA incontinence product. Family members or care professionals are notified when an incontinence product needs to be changed. This could, for example, ensure a better night's sleep as the caregiver does not need to unnecessarily check and change an incontinence product. Once an incontinence product has been changed, the sensor can be easily attached to a new product. TENA SmartCare thereby contributes to improved well-being and hygiene and enables the right actions to be taken at the right time, and ensures optimal use of incontinence products.

TENA SmartCare will be available in several European countries and the US in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sensor will be gradually launched across other markets in 2021.

"More than 400 million people globally suffer from some form of incontinence. TENA SmartCare is an innovative and sustainable product that enables more individualized incontinence care, which benefits the care recipient, the caregiver and society at large," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health and Medical Solutions at Essity.

Incontinence affects 4-8% of the world's adult population. Essity is the global market leader for incontinence products with its TENA brand. The digital solutions developed by TENA create value for the user, the caregiver and society. Essity works to break barriers and the stigma associated with incontinence to help people live life to the fullest.

