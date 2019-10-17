Essity Launches Virtual Reality app for Hand Hygiene Education

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Tork brand launches Tork VR Clean Hands Training and Education, a solution specifically designed to make hand hygiene training more engaging and inspiring for healthcare professionals. This new and unique way of training is a result of our collaboration with world-leading hand hygiene experts at World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Patient Safety and hospitals around the world

Hand hygiene is one of the most important tools in the fight against healthcare-associated infections. This new app is fulfilling an important need as a recent survey done by Essity among healthcare workers shows that 80% of healthcare professionals would like to improve their hand hygiene compliance. The Essity survey covered more than 1,000 healthcare professionals in five different countries. It also revealed that 60% would like hand hygiene to be given higher priority in their unit, while 40% said they would like to receive better training in hand hygiene.

"This innovation uses engaging digital technology that brings a virtual `real life' experience to healthcare hygiene education, which can improve hand hygiene compliance and result in the prevention of infections", says Don Lewis, President Professional Hygiene, Essity.

The free of charge VR training was developed together with behavioral scientists, university hospitals and world leading experts in hand hygiene to provide an evidence-based solution that helps turn theory into practice in the virtual world.

The Tork VR training app is available via App Store and Google Play and is free to download.

