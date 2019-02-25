Essity Publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2018, available at www.essity.com.

"In 2018, we strengthened our brands through successful innovations, improved our product mix, implemented price increases and intensified efficiency improvements and restructuring measures. We took actions in all parts of the business to increase profitability and offset the negative impact on earnings of the significantly higher raw material and energy costs. The work to contribute to a sustainable and circular society was rewarded. We qualified for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and were named industry leader in the Household Products sector. External factors made 2018 a challenging year, but with a strong customer focus and hard work we strengthened the business for the future", says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2018 will be distributed to shareholders who have requested a copy, starting March 15, 2019.

NB: This information is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 13, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

