Essity ranked as one of the most sustainable companies in the world

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has been recognized as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The list was announced virtually today during the World Economic Forum.

The Global 100 list represents the top 1% of companies in the world in terms of sustainability performance. Corporate Knights analyzes and compares 8,080 companies with a minimum gross revenue of USD 1bn against global industry peers. The ranking is based on 24 quantitative key performance indicators, including resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue & clean investment and supplier performance.

"Customers and consumers who use Essity's products should feel reassured that these are responsibly sourced, manufactured and distributed, and our inclusion in Corporate Knight's index once again shows our commitment to responsible business practices throughout our value chain. We are proud to be ranked as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies," says Magnus Groth, CEO and President of Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that publishes a magazine focused on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on http://www.corporateknights.com.

