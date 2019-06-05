Essity Sets Additional Sustainability Targets for Packaging
Jun 05, 2019, 01:23 ET
STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hygiene and health company Essity has set additional packaging targets aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. One of the new targets states that 85% percent of the company's packaging is to be manufactured from renewable or recycled material by 2025.
The new targets are part of Essity's commitment to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's plastic initiative "A line in the sand." The commitment is aligned with Essity's sustainability ambitions to improve the well-being of 2 billion people every day by 2030 and to reduce the environmental footprint of the company's solutions by 33%.
