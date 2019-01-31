Essity to Become Founding Partner of AI Innovation of Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hygiene and health company Essity is a founding partner of AI Innovation of Sweden, a center for research into artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation that opens today in Gothenburg. Partnering with academia, the public sector and industry, AI Innovation of Sweden's mission is to bring Sweden to the forefront of AI.

The purpose of AI Innovation of Sweden is to ensure that resources, knowledge, data and expertise generate value for its partners and the Swedish AI-related ecosystem. By being part of the initiative, Essity will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and resources with the participating organizations. For Essity, the partnership involves a strong focus on digital development, innovation activities and advanced analysis of data to optimize all parts of the business.

"We are proud to be a founding partner of AI Innovation of Sweden. Many of our products and solutions are now digitalized in some way and our hope is that this initiative will have a positive effect on both our continued digitalization and development of innovations and new production methods. Essity is hopeful that AI centers will help increase understanding of artificial intelligence in Sweden given the importance of new technology in building strong industrial and academic sectors for the future," says Robert Sjöström, President Global Operational Services and Chief Information Officer at Essity.

