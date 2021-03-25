Essity's 2021 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Essity today held the Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2020.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal and decided on a dividend of SEK 6.75 per share for the 2021 fiscal year. The record date for the dividend is Monday, March 29, 2021. Payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the meeting and who is not employed by the company is to be SEK 815,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 2,445,000. Members of the Remuneration Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 120,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 150,000. Members of the Audit Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 280,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 400,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives and approved the Board of Director's remuneration report.

The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2020 fiscal year.

Board members Ewa Björling, Pär Boman, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Bert Nordberg, Louise Svanberg, Lars Rebien Sørensen and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Torbjörn Lööf was elected as a new director. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of Essity B shares and to transfer shares bought back by the company in connection with acquisitions. These authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting voted in favour of the Board of Director's proposal to amend the Articles of Association.

The meeting was, based on temporary legislation, held only by advance voting (postal voting) without physical attendance.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

