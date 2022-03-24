Essity's 2022 Annual General Meeting

Essity today held the Annual General Meeting.

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meeting approved the Parent Company income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2021.

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal and decided on a dividend of SEK 7.00 per share for the 2021 fiscal year. The record date for the dividend is Monday, March 28, 2022. Payment through Euroclear Sweden AB is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Meeting resolved that the remuneration to each director elected by the Annual General Meeting and who is not employed by the company shall amount to SEK 850,000 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is to receive SEK 2,550,000. Members of the Remuneration Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 125,000, while the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee is to receive and additional remuneration of SEK 150,000. Members of the Audit Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 290,000, while the Chairman of the Audit Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 415,000. Members of the Portfolio Development Committee are each to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 290,000, while the Chairman of the Portfolio Development Committee is to receive an additional remuneration of SEK 415,000. Remuneration to the auditor is to be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives and on cash-based incentive program. The meeting also approved the Board of Director's remuneration report. The Board of Directors and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the 2021 fiscal year.

Board members Ewa Björling, Pär Boman, Annemarie Gardshol, Magnus Groth, Torbjörn Lööf, Bert Nordberg, Louise Svanberg, Lars Rebien Sørensen and Barbara Milian Thoralfsson were re-elected. Bjørn Gulden was elected as a new director. Pär Boman was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young AB was appointed the company's auditor for a mandate period until the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on buy-back of Essity B shares and to transfer shares bought back by the company in connection with acquisitions. These authorizations are valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

The meeting was, based on temporary legislation, held only by advance voting (postal voting) without physical attendance. Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.essity.com, within two weeks.

