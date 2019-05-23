Essity's Investor Day 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity, the global hygiene and health company, is holding its Investor Day today in Stockholm, Sweden. Presentations will be held by the President and CEO as well as members of Executive Management Team and representatives of Essity's subsidiary Vinda, one of China's largest hygiene companies. The company's strategy and financial targets are unchanged. The business units' and Vinda's share of the Group's net sales in 2018 will be presented in this press release and during the day.

Essity's vision is: Dedicated to improving well-being through leading hygiene and health solutions. During its Investor Day, Essity will describe its strategy for achieving its vision and continuing to deliver profitable growth. The global hygiene and health market is expected to grow by approximately 3% annually during the 2018–2023 period.

"Essity's ambition is to improve the well-being of 2 billion people every day by 2030. We have leading market positions in an attractive and growing hygiene and health market and a strategy to continue to deliver profitable growth and sustainable value creation," says Magnus Groth, Essity's President and CEO.

Essity's net sales in 2018 were distributed between the business units and Vinda as follows: Consumer Goods 32%, Professional Hygiene 21%, Health and Medical Solutions 21%, Vinda 14%, Latin America 12%.

Essity's Investor Day starts at 10:00 a.m. and will be webcast live at www.essity.com, where you can also find the agenda.

