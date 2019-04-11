Established Attorneys Create Women-Owned Law Firm

SCARSDALE, N.Y., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of experience working with clients to overcome financial and legal challenges and move forward toward goals, Dawn Kirby, Erica Aisner and Julie Curley have partnered to open a new women-owned law firm, Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP. Its Westchester County location is conveniently situated to serve the needs of clients in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland Counties, and the lower Hudson Valley.

The three partners have built solid reputations in the areas of corporate and individual bankruptcy, restructuring, real estate, and small business, with each bringing expertise in one or more areas. Commercial clients range from sole proprietors and family-owned businesses to small public companies in a broad range of industries, including real estate, not-for-profit, technology, hospitality, healthcare, marketing, retail, legal, lending and automotive.

The partners take pride in their pragmatic, cost-effective solutions and their long-lasting relationships developed over years of work with clients.

"We listen first, because understanding and respecting our clients is the first step to a successful relationship," says partner Dawn Kirby. "We understand the risks, struggles and rewards that come with business ownership. Our team works together with clients to develop strategies and solutions that move clients forward in a clear, effective, efficient, and goal-oriented way."

Partner Erica Aisner explains that efficient running of cases means fewer billable hours and a smoother process for clients. "At the same time, we guide clients through each stage of the legal process, answering questions, educating them and providing the support they need," says Aisner.

"We offer outside general counsel services for small- to medium-size businesses that have varying legal needs but not the means to hire exclusive counsel in-house," says partner Julie Cvek Curley. "Our experience includes handling the unique challenges that business owners face when business and personal affairs are intertwined. We offer the guidance and protection our clients require, which allows them to focus on growing and prospering." Small- and middle-market companies can benefit from the partners' expertise in areas such as real estate, corporate turnarounds, strategic consulting, complex debt restructurings, and debtor bankruptcy.

Dawn Kirby represents clients in consumer and business bankruptcy, business litigation and workouts. She brings extensive experience in Chapter 11, Chapter 13 and Chapter 7 bankruptcy, having served as partner in the bankruptcy practice group of DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP, and partner at the bankruptcy firm Rattet, Pasternak, & Gordon Oliver LLP. She also worked as an associate in the financial restructuring group at King & Spalding LLP, and in real estate litigation at Belkin Burden Wenig & Goldman LLP, and at Daley & Pollack. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and is a recognized leader in county and state bar associations.

Erica Aisner represents both commercial and consumer clients in all types of bankruptcy proceedings, out of court creditor workouts, distressed transactions, and purchases and sales of assets and businesses. Most recently, she was a partner at DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP. Aisner's client list includes public companies as well as privately held businesses and spans multiple industries. Aisner also worked as an adjunct special professor of law as Hofstra University School of Law, from which she graduated.

Julie Cvek Curley practices in corporate and consumer bankruptcy, as well as foreclosure and mortgage defense, mortgage loan modification, and real estate. As a former partner at DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP, she specialized in corporate and consumer bankruptcy and corporate reorganization and workouts. Curley also has represented hundreds of individuals in their consumer bankruptcy filings and assisted in authoring numerous articles, CLE publications, and lectures on the subject matter. Previous work includes serving as a partner at Rattet, Pasternak, & Gordon Oliver LLP, and as a coach at Pace University School of Law. She graduated from the Hofstra University School of Law.

Kirby Aisner & Curley LLP is located at 700 Post Road, Suite 237, Scarsdale, N.Y. and can be reached at 914-401-9506.

