Estate Treasures: Exotic Vehicles and Luxury Goods Auction of a Virginia Business Executive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrari, Bentley, ROLEX, and Breitling are just a few of the precious, collectible, and desirable items offered for sale at the coming auction from Blue Box Auction Gallery. The first event takes place Saturday, June 11th both live in-person, and online worldwide.

Ordered by the estate trustee, the auction event includes a broad assortment of items from a local Hampton, Virginia business executive, Frederick R. Green. Fred enjoyed and collected luxury and exotic objects from around the world. Fred birthed and developed several local businesses and spent time enjoying his life surrounded by family, friends, fine art, luxury goods and beautiful antiques and assorted artifacts.

A series of auction events for the Green estate will include a 1991 Ferrari Mondial, and two Bentley Arnage along with several pieces of fine art with many original oil on canvas works, spectacular cigars, décor, fine art, luxury jewelry, and the private Green residence located in the Merrimac Shores neighborhood of Hampton, VA just one block from a private marina on the Hampton River.

This splendid and unique lifetime collection of the Green Estate is posted live online now for preview. It's best viewed using the 'Blue Box Auction Gallery' App available from both Apple or Google. Blue Box Auction Gallery is located at 5823 Ward Court in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The auction is open to the public and attendance is strongly encouraged.

