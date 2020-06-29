EstateSpace and Tapestry Associates Combine Forces to Transform Family Offices

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EstateSpace is delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Tapestry Associates. Together, and through a complete digital transformation, we're making it easy for family offices to build, streamline, and manage private operations with efficiency and increased visibility.

Asset Management Made Simple. EstateSpace and Tapestry Associates provide decades of combine real world experience to deliver a complete solution.

EstateSpace has developed the world's first asset management solution that provides a single point of record for a family's physical assets. This intelligent financial management solution enables and simplifies how families manage valuable physical assets to increase and protect generational wealth.

Tapestry Associates has been empowering family offices for the past ten years, with best practices developed by industry leaders Anne Lyons and Judy Boerner-Rule. Tapestry is a luxury residential property and personal services management consultancy for families of substantial wealth and their advisors. Tapestry focuses on the operational assessment and management of luxury residential property assets, service delivery, personal staffing, and complex projects.

"Tapestry's services and expertise are a perfect complement to expand EstateSpace's offerings for all family office matters," says Jonathan Fishbeck, CEO of EstateSpace. "We are beyond excited to bring these services to our clients and empower people to be successful!"

EstateSpace and Tapestry both believe your personal asset ecosystem should be managed with the same discipline and rigor as your financial holdings. Tapestry's unique experience serving families of substantial wealth positions this partnership to be a trusted choice to help family offices, and the families they serve, navigate the challenges that accompany owning and enjoying complex assets.

"Our partnership with EstateSpace is driven by a shared understanding, built on decades of experience, of what our clients need. More importantly, we share a passion and the expertise to help families maximize this powerful new management tool," says Anne Lyons, Founder & CEO of Tapestry Associates.

This powerful partnership marries technology with over 20 years of private service experience to facilitate the integration of the EstateSpace platform into your estate management and private family office infrastructure. With an astute perspective combined with passion to help people, this partnership delivers a comprehensive solution for wealthy families and family offices. Gone are the days of disparate systems and a lack of control.

"We see our partnership with EstateSpace as the opportunity to change the paradigm for how complex assets are recorded and ultimately managed. Tapestry has long awaited the day where technology would begin to fill this known void. and today that wait is over," says Judy Boerner-Rule, President of Tapestry Associates.

