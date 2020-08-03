EstateSpace Releases Revolutionary Platform at the FOX Family Office Technology Showcase

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EstateSpace is excited to announce our participation in the FOX Family Office Technology Showcase. By teaming up with the Family office Exchange, we're making it easy for family offices to build, streamline, and manage physical assets and private operations with simplicity and increased visibility.

EstateSpace showcased ground-breaking innovation in the financial technology industry. FOX is helping EstateSpace rapidly become the standard in family office technology.

EstateSpace has developed the world's first asset management solution that provides a single point of record for a family's physical assets. This sophisticated financial and operational management technology simplifies how families manage valuable physical assets and properties to increase and protect generational wealth.

Family Office Exchange (FOX) is a global leader in addressing the unique challenges of financially successful families. Founded in 1989, FOX was the first membership organization to bring together family members, family office executives, and trusted advisors. Today, they remain the industry leader with over 380 families spanning 20 countries.

"We are thrilled to have EstateSpace as part of our 2020 Family Office Technology Showcase as we expand the financial technology offerings for our members," says Bill Sullivan, President of Family Office Exchange. "EstateSpace empowers Family Offices and gives them the ability to complete their financial portfolio, streamline family governance, and aggregate the management of assets and properties with their secure platform."

EstateSpace puts the power back into the hands of the principal with their dynamic operational management. This gives your team the information they need, when they need it, at any level of experience. They can focus on the tasks at hand and not be left wondering. EstateSpace's lifestyle and concierge services are easily accessible right through the app, making it easy for you and your staff to get the help you need, when you need it, from a trusted resource.

"Physical assets are undermanaged and lack a technology that meets the marketplace needs. Our team has been advising families on physical asset development and operational management for over a decade. After years of looking for the answer, we saw an opportunity to digitally transform this space and help the people we serve," says Jonathan Fishbeck, CEO of EstateSpace.

EstateSpace helps families to be better prepared for the transition of physical assets, to properly connect your team in advance, and to reduce the burden at the time of succession. Now you can securely share information with your staff and team of providers. With a dynamic estate plan, you can rest assured your assets with be transitioned to the right family member, friend or charity.

Knowing what you have, where it is located and what it is worth at all times is important. Gaining instant access to documents and activities for everything you value is even more important. EstateSpace provides family offices with the peace-of-mind they have long awaited and deserve.

EstateSpace's promise to you, our clients and our industry is to remain steadfast as we continue to connect the facet of your life on one platform that just makes sense and fills a huge need.

Visit EstateSpace to get started maximizing your investments today!

