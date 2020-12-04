Esteban Burier's new book "The Wrong House" is a riveting novel about the author's journey through the harrows of prison that transformed him

Author Burier reveals the events that transpire within the walls of the prison that shape a person's will and desire to fulfill their lives in their own way and pace: "'The Wrong House' narrates the childhood of a boy who never thought twice to make a decision, committing many errors which took him, as consequence of punishment, to many juvenile reformatories and at last to jail, where he spent part of his life. The good education from his family did not influence on the boy, who does not divert from his delinquent path. A supernatural strength pushed him to these twisted paths to destroy and incarcerate him to where the stubborn are taken, to where you are subject to many tests and you can lose your dignity and also your manhood, depending on how weak or strong your personality is or if you allow to be intimidated. This boy, since he started to reason in his first years of his childhood, was a mean boy without regret and fought day and night in his neighborhood in the town where he was born. His friends and enemies told him, 'You are meat for prison.' Let's see if this boy survived in prison or if he was destroyed physically or morally, or just what happened to him."

Published by Page Publishing, Esteban Burier's rip-roaring tale is a thought-provoking masterpiece that also shows human circumstances amid the toils of war and political upheaval.

Readers who wish to experience this page-turning work can purchase "The Wrong House" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358441/Esteban_Burier.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

