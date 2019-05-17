Esteban Lopez Blanco Steps Down as Chief Strategy Officer at Entravision Communications Corporation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, announced today that Esteban Lopez Blanco has decided to step down as Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Lopez Blanco joined Entravision in 2009 as the company's Executive Director of Interactive, reporting to and helping the Chief Executive Officer lead digital initiatives at the company. Mr. Lopez Blanco was later appointed as the company's Chief Strategy Officer in 2013 to lead corporate strategy, new business development, innovation, investments and M&A. Prior to joining Entravision, Mr. Lopez Blanco was an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of a variety of successful digital and technology educational ventures in California.

"Esteban has been a key part of the Entravision team for over ten years, and during that time he played a key role in the development and execution of our digital strategy. Esteban's knowledge, vision and creativity have been critical to helping us develop a business model of digital growth and become increasingly efficient, data-driven and future-looking. We want to thank him for his service and dedication to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Walter F. Ulloa, Entravision's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am very grateful to Walter and the executive team for trusting me to help them in leading during times of exponential change. I am proud to have been part of transforming Entravision's business and strategy on digital, technology, data, new products, new markets as well as through organic growth and multiple M&A accomplishments," said Mr. Lopez Blanco.

