Estre Ambiental, Inc. Announces The Filing Of Its 2018 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SAO PAULO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) ("Estre" or "Company"), announces that, on May 15, 2019, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") the Company's annual report on Form 20-F as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Form 20-F"). The Form 20-F is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's Investor Relations website accessible via http://www.estre.com.br . Shareholders can obtain a hard copy of the Form 20-F free of charge by making a request to the Company's Investor Relations Department at 4509, Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 8th Floor, Vila Olĺmpia, São Paulo, 04538-133 SP, Brazil, telephone: +55 11 2124 3100 or by emailing ir@estre.com.br.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@estre.com.br

+55 11 2124-3265

Media Relations

press@estre.com.br

Estre is a waste management company in Brazil which operates in key locations in the Southeast, South and Northeast regions of Brazil in a full range of waste-related and environmental services that comprise every step of the waste management cycle, from waste collection to disposal and, ultimately, value recovery. Estre Brazil operates its own landfills and is engaged in the final treatment of hazardous wastes (blending units, bioremediation of contaminated soil and landfills), temporary storage of waste, collection and burning of landfill biogas, environmental consulting services, recycling, reverse manufacturing of electrical and electronic devices and waste collection, among other activities. In the provision of these services, the Company applies strict control over potential environmental impacts, uses customized environment management models and provides support to its customers. Additional information on Estre is available at http://www.estre.com.br/en/.

