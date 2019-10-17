Estrella Jalisco Invites Los Angeles To Celebrate Life Through An Immersive Día de Muertos Art Experience

From October 18 through November 1, Estrella Jalisco will host an immersive multi-room exhibit at Wisdome LA , a 35,000 sq. ft. art entertainment park located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles Arts District. With his unique creative vision, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez collaborated with Estrella Jalisco to bring to life a first-of-its-kind experience. Rodriguez also serves as a personal guide by lending his voice to the exhibit as he takes visitors through a sensory journey of the four geodesic dome installations.

"With A New Día, we invite people to immerse themselves in the Día de Muertos holiday, a colorful and joyous tradition that celebrates life," said Yonathan Bendesky, Estrella Jalisco Sr. Marketing Director at Anheuser Busch. "The exhibit mirrors our spirit of innovation and unconventional imagination that adds joy, color and culture to the lives of those around us. We're thrilled to share our interpretation of the cherished holiday with Los Angeles."

About A New Día

A New Día is a sensorial experience that pays homage to the brand's Mexican roots and the beloved traditions of the country. Estrella Jalisco transports the creative spirit of Mexico to the United States, reimagining the cultural celebration of Día de Muertos.

Visitors to the space will begin the journey among marigolds, revered for their magical and medicinal powers, then take a symbolic walk through water. Experience the transformative power of the flame and prepare to take flight with the monarch butterflies which grace Mexico every year as a reminder of human connection.

"Last year we started our own tradition with Estrella Jalisco with a celebration of life in my studio in Austin, Texas," said Robert Rodriguez. "This year, I'm proud to continue to grow our partnership and elevate this cultural celebration by creating A New Día — a one of a kind immersive experience in Los Angeles marrying technology and storytelling that invites everyone to reimagine Día de Muertos."

The exhibit will be open to the public Thursday through Sunday from October 18 to November 1, 2019. Hours of operation and general admission tickets for $29 are available at https://wisdome.la/anewdia . Attendees must be 21+ to participate.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). It is best enjoyed in a wide-top pilsner glass to bring out its true flavor and aroma while allowing drinkers to appreciate the color and carbonation of the beer. Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2016 and is quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned mango and piña micheladas for a spin on a Mexican classic.

