ESTRIMA THE MANUFACTURER OF BIRÒ, THE SMALLEST FOUR-WHEELED ELECTRIC VEHICLE

MILAN, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 September, in Turin, Estrima S.p.A., the manufacturer of Birò, the smallest four-wheeled electric vehicle, inaugurated its first Birò Point, a new sales format that will make it possible to make Birò known and purchase even inside multi-product and non-competing shops. Inside Movegreen, one of the best known shops dedicated to sustainable mobility, the first Birò Point enjoys an exclusive area and is managed by a dedicated business partner with in-depth knowledge of the local market.

Thanks to the new format, it will be possible to significantly increase the visibility of Birò, showing its advantages in terms of safety, mobility and environmental friendliness.

In the same period, Estrima was awarded the tender for the management of the sharing service in the municipality of Peccioli, in the province of Pisa, for the duration of 12 months. The agreement foresees that Estrima will provide a fleet of 32 Biròs, 20 of which will be granted in direct use to business owners in Peccioli, and 12 to be used for car sharing services. In addition, the sharing offer will allow the use of the special Birò Share App that can manage the activity, monitor the location, functionality, and availability of the vehicles.

The ancient village of Peccioli is the ideal place to take advantage of Birò, a vehicle with low environmental impact and the right size. In fact, one car needs as much space as four Biròs, so the Birò Sharing service can really give back a lot of space where it is used.

Birò Share has already recorded remarkable results in the Marseille and Procida experiences, showing the importance of this market and the possibility of further expanding the service to other Italian and European locations. The Estrima Group can count on the experience that Sharbie and Upooling, can provide in the field of technology, services for renting and sharing.

During the first half of the year, the Group recorded a recovery in sales volumes, following up on a strategic investment policy and continuing with the implementation of the development plan presented at the IPO stage, starting the production efficiency process. Value of Production amounted to € 20.0 million, with revenues from sales and services of € 18.2 million, a growth of 34.6%, and the increase in orders up 72%, compared to the same period in 2021, from 189 to 325.

