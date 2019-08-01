eStruxture Acquires Calgary Data Center from Shaw Communications; Becomes the Largest Carrier-Neutral Data Center Provider in Calgary

"We're excited to announce the acquisition of the newest, most state-of-the-art data center in Calgary, and welcome Shaw's existing data center employees and customers to eStruxture," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "This acquisition furthers our strategy of becoming the leading cloud and carrier neutral provider in Canada. We are committed to keep pushing to deliver more for our customers - more capacity, more locations, and more cloud and network connections."

As part of the transaction, both companies have entered into a multi-year agreement that will see Shaw maintain a wholesale relationship with eStruxture and continue to resell colocation services through the Calgary-1 data center to further supplement Shaw's portfolio of connectivity services.

"We are pleased to work with such an innovative and dynamic Canadian company that will allow Shaw Business to nurture relationships with new and existing clients, while providing our teams with a strong data center partner to sell services through and best support our customers," says Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Brand and Communications at Shaw. "eStruxture's customer-centric and entrepreneurial culture aligns perfectly with our business and we are excited to establish this wholesale relationship to help better serve our customers in Western Canada."

The first phase of the Shaw data center was commissioned in August 2015 and awarded Uptime Institute Tier III Design and Construction certification. The 65,000 square foot facility can accommodate robust power densities up to 30kW per cabinet. Built with sustainability and efficiency in mind, the data center is highly energy efficient, made possible by the next generation, free air-cooling system deployed. With existing SSAE16/CSAE 3416 SOC2 certification, the location is audit-ready and adheres to the controls of several other rigorous compliance standards. eStruxture will focus on expanding the Calgary data center's rich ecosystem of network service providers and cloud onramps. The facility has significant pre-deployed capacity that is customer-ready, and can be further expanded in a rapid timeline to support future growth.

About eStruxture:

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

