eStruxture Partners with Megaport to Provide Direct, Multi-cloud Connectivity to Customers

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eStruxture, a prominent pan-Canadian provider of network and cloud-neutral data center solutions, announces its strategic partnership with Megaport, a leading global network-as-a-service provider, to deliver enhanced multi-cloud connectivity to customers. eStruxture clients can now leverage the Megaport platform to connect directly to more than 300 service providers, including major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), in near real-time.

Through its partnership with Megaport, eStruxture delivers on its ongoing promise to grant customers access to more locations, greater capacity, and additional connectivity options by enabling access to a wider network, providing instant provisioning capabilities, and offering up the resources of industry-leading CSPs. The partnership further enhances eStruxture's existing partnership with AWS. Customers can easily connect to an extensive number of SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Salesforce Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, as well as more than 230 data centers across the globe – all via a single port with high speed and dedicated, secure connections.

Moreover, Megaport's Software Defined Network (SDN) gives eStruxture customers the following benefits:

The ability to adjust capacity by scaling bandwidth as needed

Added security from bypassing the public internet to establish high availability, private connections with partners around the globe

Finally, by reducing the cost and complexity of interconnection, eStruxture empowers its customers to focus on building scalable cloud solutions that meet the needs of their dynamic business operations and speed time to market.

"We are committed to empowering our customers to grow, expand, and innovate," says Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture. "Our partnership with Megaport allows us to deliver secure, private and cost-effective connectivity to a multi-cloud platform from within our hyperconnected, resilient data centers across Canada, that enables us to design truly flexible and scalable hybrid cloud solutions for our enterprise customers."

"We are excited to welcome eStruxture to our growing ecosystem of data center partners," adds Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "The Megaport SDN provides access for enterprises adopting cloud services and removes many of the traditional barriers involving cost, performance, and security. Our API integrations with major cloud providers allows us to rapidly provision connectivity and enables ease-of-use when connecting to cloud providers. Customers manage their connections through our highly-intuitive web-based user interface, with a single point-of-contact, so they may securely connect to a global ecosystem of cloud providers."

About eStruxture

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of over 900 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.estruxture.com. Follow us on Twitter @estruxture and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/estruxture/.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,100 customers in over 230 data centers globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.



Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646. To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.



