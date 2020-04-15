eSUB Construction Software Offers a Mobilization Program for Trade Contractors

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSUB, leading provider of field-to-office collaboration for trade contractors, announces the immediate availability of new offerings to support trade contractors in this critical transition towards a new way of working and building. Designed to deliver a proactive construction restart strategy, eSUB's mobilization program includes free long-term access to eSUB's software and services.

"While construction is an essential business and many jobsites are still active, there has been a slowdown in construction activity," says Wendy Rogers. "This is the opportune time for trade contractors to assess their operations and strategically implement business improvements to drive their next phase of growth. We developed these resources to support our beloved skilled trades and partner with them so they can move forward during this time of uncertainty and be well positioned when the industry restarts."

eSUB's Trade Contractor Mobilization Program includes:

COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Template for companies to download and implement into their own teams. Template includes daily updates on health data and closures, suggested protocol and procedures to guide operations, and practical training on digital collaboration tools to transition teams for remote work options.

Complimentary online consultation sessions with eSUB's team of strategic consultants to identify areas of improvement and recommend solutions to help organizations scale and grow.

Free use of eSUB to enable trade contractors to manage their projects regardless of their physical location, including the jobsite, their office, and their home.

Virtual trainings that deliver practical advice on how to protect profits, mitigate risk, get paid for work done, and streamline internal and external communications and operations.

For more information and free access to the program resources, visit https://esub.com/coronavirus-resource/.

About eSUB Construction Software

Founded and headquartered in San Diego, CA, eSUB is the leader of cloud-based project management and document control software designed specifically for subcontractors in the construction industry. Built on 30-plus years of expertise, eSUB's easy-to-use platform helps self-performing contractors increase standardization, accountability and productivity.

Today, thousands of users trust eSUB to manage project communication and collaboration on construction projects worldwide. For more information or to schedule a free demo visit www.eSUB.com or call 888.520.eSUB.

