eSync Alliance accelerates automotive OTA development with an SDK for member companies

The new eSync Agent SDK is a downloadable software package that is available to all eSync Alliance member companies. The SDK includes a template Agent (with libraries), which allows users to create an eSync Agent for their particular edge device. It includes eSync Client software for either a PC or Raspberry Pi device to serve as the master, and is licensed for installation on up to five computers. Users can test OTA update functionality of their systems with a one-month hosted account on an eSync Server, which can subsequently be extended for additional months.

eSync is a software platform for building secure bi-directional data pipelines between the Cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air (OTA), and can collect real-time operational data from in-car devices such as ECUs, domain master ECUs, network gateways and smart sensors.

Mike Gardner, executive director of the eSync Alliance, said, "This new Agent SDK noticeably accelerates development processes for automakers and Tier 1s. Implementing an OTA solution in the automotive arena can be extremely complicated, since there are a great variety of electronic devices on multiple networks inside the car. Integrating all of these devices and their software into a single data pipeline also requires extensive verification. The eSync platform provides the standardization required to make these tasks simpler, and comes with growing industry support from the eSync Alliance. "

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync™ platform of cloud and embedded components, providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at https://www.esyncalliance.org/

