Esys Automation Named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esys Automation, a JR Automation company, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by the Detroit Free Press for the sixth consecutive year. The rankings are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

"It's an honor to be recognized by our employees as a Top Workplace for the sixth consecutive year," says Kathie Belkowski, Director of People Engagement at Esys Automation. "Receiving this award year over year speaks volumes to the amazing organization we've built. As our company continues to grow, it's extremely important that we maintain our innovative, collaborative culture and retain the expertise of our talented team members. We don't take this achievement lightly and truly believe it's our employees that make Esys such a special place to be."

Esys is expanding! We are opening an additional 87,000 square-foot facility in Sterling Heights, set to open at the beginning of 2020. To accommodate our growth, we'll be looking to fill many engineering and skilled manufacturing positions in the next six months. To explore all open positions and apply online, visit www.esysautomation.com/careers.

About Esys Automation, LLC

Esys Automation, is a leading full-service automation solutions provider, specializing in vehicle assembly applications in areas such as press, powertrain, plastics, body assembly, paint, sealer, final assembly, and tire & wheel. Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Esys Automation delivers sophisticated automation systems to customers around the world. Visit www.esysautomation.com for more information.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.

About JR Automation

Established in 1980, JR Automation is a leading provider of intelligent automated manufacturing technology solutions that solve customers' key operational and productivity challenges. JR Automation serves customers across the globe in a variety of industries, including automotive, life sciences, aerospace, and more. JR Automation employs over 2,000 people at 23 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Through thoughtful and dynamic collaboration, JR Automation creates innovative manufacturing solutions, helping customers to Think, Solve, and Create. For more information, please visit www.jrautomation.com.

