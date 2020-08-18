E.T. Browne Drug Co., Maker of Palmer's®, Launches New Hemp Oil Body Care Collection

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E.T. Browne Drug Co., the 180-year-old leader in treatment-oriented beauty products including Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula®, has launched an innovative collection of Hemp Oil products. Leveraging the healing power of nature, this range is crafted with 100% natural Hemp Seed Oil, Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, and ethically & sustainably sourced ingredients that calm, soothe and hydrate all skin types.

Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, the formulas are safe for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. Both products have proven clinical results and are free of mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, dyes, phthalates and animal ingredients. The new Hemp line adds another therapeutic option to the brand's portfolio of natural ingredient-based and solution-oriented skin care products.

"As a 180-year-old company, we are driven by new ways to innovate and lead trends," said Paul Carpino, E.T. Browne's Director of Marketing. "During the research and development phase of this new collection, we saw high awareness of Hemp, with 85% of consumers surveyed indicating strong purchase intent for Palmer's Hemp Oil body care products. We wanted to create a response to address that level of interest."

The Hemp Oil Body Care includes:

Hemp Oil Calming Relief Body Lotion ($8, 8 fl. oz.)

Body lotion delivers an over 91% reduction in irritation, itching and dryness, while moisturizing and providing hydration for up to 24 hours. Helps improve inflammation, dry and eczema-prone skin.

Hemp Oil Calming Relief Body Oil ($10, 5.1 fl. oz.)

Body oil seals in moisture for up to 48 hours. In clinical trials, 100% of women reported visibly improved skin texture and increased skin elasticity. Helps improve dehydrated skin, uneven texture, and boosts radiance.

The Hemp Oil collection will be available online and at Amazon this month and will be available on store shelves at Walgreens, Walmart, Target, and Harmon in the fall.

About E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

E.T. Browne Drug Co. is a family owned business and one of America's oldest skincare companies. For 180 years, Palmer's® has been a trusted family brand, providing treatment-oriented products that are passed down from generation to generation. The name Palmer's® is synonymous with high-quality natural skin and hair care product lines including Cocoa Butter Formula, Shea Formula, Skin Success, Olive Oil Formula, Coconut Oil Formula and Eventone.

