ETA Announces 2019 ETA Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the global trade association for the payments technology industry, today announced the election of its 2019 Board of Directors. ETA's Board of Directors represent an array of payments technology companies from across the ecosystem that power fast, seamless and secure electronic payments solutions for merchants and consumers. As the global trade association for the payments industry, ETA represents over 500 payments and merchant service companies and advocates for the growth and success of the industry.

"It is an electrifying time for payments technology, with new innovations coming to market every day that help advance our economy," said incoming President of the ETA Board and CEO of Celero Commerce, Kevin Jones. "I am excited and honored to begin my term as President of the Board, and I look forward to serving my colleagues, the people who power this great industry, in this volunteer leadership role."

"ETA's 2019 Board of Directors comprises leaders from the world's most innovative payments technology providers and financial institutions." said Jason Oxman, CEO of ETA. "As our industry continues to grow, innovate, and deliver premium products to consumers and merchants around the world, we are honored to have their guidance as ETA leads our industry into the future."

"It was an honor to serve as President of ETA during such an exciting year of innovation in payments," said Tim Tynan, CEO, Bank of America Merchant Services. "Thank you to the 2018 Board for their service and helping me lead this dynamic trade association."

ETA Executive Committee:

Kevin Jones , CEO, Celero Commerce, ETA President

, CEO, Celero Commerce, Chris Lee - President-Elect

- Guy Harris , President North America , Elavon – Treasurer

President Elavon – Philip McHugh , Sr. EVP & President of Merchant Solutions, TSYS, Secretary

Sr. EVP & President of Merchant Solutions, TSYS, Tim Tynan , CEO, Bank of America Merchant Services – Past President

ETA Board of Directors and Presidential Advisory Council:

Cameron Bready , Sr. EVP & CFO, Global Payments

, Sr. EVP & CFO, Global Payments Angela Brown , President & CEO, Moneris Solutions

, President & CEO, Moneris Solutions Dan Charron , EVP Global Business Solutions , First Data

EVP Global Business Solutions First Data Royal Cole , EVP, Head of North America , Worldpay

EVP, Head of , Worldpay Ralph Dangelmaier , CEO, BlueSnap

, CEO, BlueSnap Reetika Grewal , Head of Payments Strategy and Solutions, Silicon Valley Bank

Head of Payments Strategy and Solutions, Silicon Valley Bank Eric Hoffman , Director, Head of Channel Partnerships – Apple Pay, Apple

, Director, Head of Channel Partnerships – Apple Pay, Apple Steve Klebe , Business Development, Google

Business Development, Google Joe Mach , President, Verifone North America

President, Verifone North America Amy Porter , CEO, AffiniPay

, CEO, AffiniPay Julie Pukas , Head of US Bankcard and Merchant Solutions, TD Bank

, Head of US Bankcard and Merchant Solutions, TD Bank John Priore , President & CEO , Priority Payment Systems

President & CEO Priority Payment Systems Neil Randel , CEO, First American Payment Systems

CEO, First American Payment Systems Tina Reese , Executive Director, Sales and Relationship Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Executive Director, Sales and Relationship Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Elizabeth Ryan , EVP, Wells Fargo Merchant Services

EVP, Wells Fargo Merchant Services Derek Webster , Founder & CEO, CardFlight, Inc.

ETA Board Ex-Officio:

Deirdre Cohen , VP Head of FI Acquirer Partner Sales, NA Merchant Sales & Solutions, Visa

VP Head of FI Acquirer Partner Sales, NA Merchant Sales & Solutions, Visa Janet Estep , President & CEO, NACHA

, President & CEO, NACHA Josh Goines, Senior Director of Choice & Partnerships, PayPal

Senior Director of Choice & Partnerships, PayPal Joel Henckel , SVP – Group Head for Emerging Verticals and Acceptance, Mastercard

SVP – Group Head for Emerging Verticals and Acceptance, Mastercard Tyler Vaughey , SVP, US Small Merchants, American Express

, SVP, US Small Merchants, American Express Amy Parsons , SVP, Head of Global Acceptance and Customer Experience, Discover

SVP, Head of Global Acceptance and Customer Experience, Discover Larry Wang , Vice President, UnionPay International

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $7 trillion in purchases in North America and deploying payments innovations to merchants and consumers.

Contact: Laura Hubbard, 202-667-7406, lhubbard@electran.org



SOURCE ETA

Related Links

http://www.electran.org

