ETA Announces New Senior Marketing & Communications Hires

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today announced that it has added Seemin Qadiri to its team as Vice President of Product Development & Marketing and Joe Feese as Senior Director of External Communications.

In her new role, Qadiri will lead the product vision and strategy for all ETA products. In parallel, she will oversee the Communications team as it transforms its strategic branding, marketing, and outreach efforts.

A strategic marketing executive with a track record of launching breakthrough digital products, establishing brands, and creating new revenue streams, Qadiri will focus on leveraging ETA's leadership to deliver more engaging and valuable opportunities for members to network, educate, and elevate their profiles. Working across multiple industries, Qadiri brings an agile and data-driven marketing approach that has helped organizations stay ahead of the curve while driving results with speed, efficiency, and innovation.

In his new role as Senior Director of External Communications, Feese will direct and manage external affairs operations including strategic advocacy communications, media relations, digital media, thought leadership, and brand management across the organization. Working closely with ETA's Government Relations team, he will help set the strategy and vision for all external communications, with a focus on policy and regulatory issues.

A journalist, writer, and former public relations VP, Feese has more than 20 years' experience managing broad-based corporate and nonprofit communications campaigns in both Seattle and Washington, D.C. His expertise spans the spectrum of integrated communications, including brand storytelling, public relations, crisis management, executive communications, content development, creative design, and meetings and event promotion.

"I am thrilled to welcome Seemin and Joe to the ETA team," said ETA CEO Jodie Kelley. "In this critical time of growth for ETA and the digital transactions industry, Seemin and Joe will provide clear strategic direction on elevating our marketing functions, engaging external stakeholders, and helping to further enhance the industry's promotion of financial inclusion for all Americans."

