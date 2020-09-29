Etam Group Partners with Bambuser to make Annual Fashion Week Live Show Shoppable

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Etam, the largest lingerie brand in France and the seventh largest worldwide, has partnered with interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser to enable live shopping during the company's Live Show, which will stream at etam.com/liveshow today, Tuesday, 29 September beginning at 18:30 CEST.

While 2020 marks the 13th edition of the highly-anticipated Fashion Week event, it is the first to incorporate Live Video Shopping into the program. Etam's partnership with Lafayette Plug and Play innovation platform has enabled them to fast track the live video shopping solution with Bambuser.

Etam Group is a pioneer in the digital customer experience, constantly building bridges between its brick-and-mortar stores and online universe, and places its phygital approach at the core of its strategy.

"Our goal with this partnership is to keep on speeding up the integration of innovative solutions, to enhance the customer experience and roll out an omnichannel business model," says Elya Hasson, Etam Group's Chief Digital Officer.

This year's show, themed "Glamor, Rhinestones and Sequins," will turn Paris' famed Boulevard Haussmann into a socially-distanced catwalk. Beginning at 18:30 (6:30pm), audiences viewing the live stream will be taken "backstage," where they will get an insiders' view of the models and celebrities as they prepare for the show, which begins at 21:00 (9:00pm). Once the models have left the catwalk at 21:30 (9:30pm), the audience will have the opportunity to purchase looks from the catwalk via Bambuser's highly-interactive and engaging Live Video Shopping technology.

Following the surge in demand for live video shopping, Bamabuser today also announced the establishment of companies in the UK and US, with new offices in London and New York respectively.

"Etam's annual Live Show is traditionally an amazing experience, and with the addition of Live Video Shopping, they're taking it to a new level that's more participative and engaging," says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Bambuser.

"We're confident that audiences are going to love feeling more like they're actually at the show - plus they get the instant gratification of buying the items they've just seen. It's very powerful, and even when the world returns to `normal,' we foresee this is what the fashion week of the future will look like." continues Abrahamsson.

Etam's Live Show 2020 will be streamed at etam.com/liveshow as well as at instagram.com/etam. Limited edition Live Show items will also be available in store beginning 30 September.

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

