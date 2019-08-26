ETC Wins 2019 Toll Excellence Awards for the Central U.S. Interoperability Hub

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) announced Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC) will receive the 2019 Toll Excellence Award for "Private Sector Innovation" for the successful implementation of the new Central U.S. Interoperability Hub (CUSIOP Hub) between seven (7) agencies across three (3) states.

Since May 2017, drivers from Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas have been able to use their states' interoperable toll transponders to drive toll roads in each participating state. Transactions are interoperable either by transponders or license plates. Furthermore, CUSIOP is the foundation underlying and enabling the region's multimodal future, as the platform will expand to process data from non-tolling agencies and services, such as transit, ride-share and commercial parking.

The CUSIOP Hub replaces the existing Team Texas Interoperability Hub and allows for national interoperability between regional Hubs using standardized protocols for file transfer and transaction processing. The North Texas Toll Authority (NTTA), Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA), Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA), Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority (FBCTRA), Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA), and Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) were instrumental in the successful delivery of this program with HCTRA and NTTA joining forces to sponsor the CUSIOP implementation.

"We are so honored to receive this prestigious award from IBTTA," said Bret Kidd CEO of ETC. "Since ETC's inception in 1999, we have been a leader in innovation, and we plan to continue that industry leadership for years to come."

As part of the national interoperability initiative, the CUSIOP Hub will provide for a simplified integration as the national program is implemented. ETC's Executive Vice President of Back-Office Systems Simon Cheng stated, "Our team worked diligently to deliver this advanced solution to the central United States. Their efforts will continue to influence the remaining interoperability projects going forward."

Thanks to HCTRA's and NTTA's leadership and ETC's innovative design, the seven member agencies are currently at 95% compliance with the national standard, and the system is expected to achieve 100% compliance in late 2019. To date, CUSIOP has processed nearly 1 billion transactions to the tune of more than $1 billion in revenue. The program has enabled 24 million interoperable customers within the region, ensuring guaranteed revenue for the interoperable transactions.

About ETC

ETC is a leading global systems and services provider for the tolling and transportation industries, delivering both Roadside systems and Back-Office platforms. For over two decades, the company has been delivering sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll Authorities and transforming the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over $3 billion of toll revenue annually.

