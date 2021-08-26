eTeamSponsor Announces a Donation of $5,000 to Little Elm HS of Little Elm, TX Tweet this

The softball team had previously run a very successful eTeamSponsor fundraising program. This donation will go a long way towards improving the complete student / athlete experience.

"Little Elm Softball is excited and thankful to be selected for this generous gift. The $5,000 will really help our program to purchase some much needed equipment." - Brent Achorn Head Softball Coach, Little Elm HS

"I'm happy to be part of this experience, and I'm glad that Little Elm Softball will benefit from this, looking forward to building and continuing to working with them." - La'Bradford Harold, Regional Director, TX, eTeamSponsor

#NowIsYourMoment #$100,000,000

About eTeamSponsor:

Since 2010 eTeamSponsor (eTS) has partnered with institutions to provide an automated crowdfunding solution that's raised over one hundred million dollars nationwide. They've been hailed as the missing piece for successful fundraising and complete transparency, connecting athletic department fundraising with advancement personnel. Having pioneered automated crowdfunding for athletic programs at public/private high schools as well as 2-year and 4-year college and universities. eTeamSponsor aims to provide the most efficient and effective platform to meet the needs of fundraising decision makers before, during and after their fundraising process. Ultimately eliminating the inefficiencies, personal liability, and financial risk of fundraising for good. eTS is committed to staying at the forefront of innovative technology and unparalleled client service to ensure institutions reach their fundraising goals.

Media Contact:

Eric Steeves

[email protected]

SOURCE eTeamSponsor

Related Links

eteamsponsor.com

