eTeamSponsor Announces Reaching $100M In Total Funds Raised

Eleven years ago, a group of coaches got together after being frustrated with their lack of capital, and the difficulties of fundraising. They unanimously thought that there must be a better way. eTeamSponsor was born to solve that problem. To become the nation's most supportive & trusted fundraising solution. Mission Accomplished!

As part of their mission to help improve the student / athlete experience eTeamSponsor will be matching the first Five Thousand Dollars raised by two different schools on behalf of eSponsorNow (a 501c3 charity).

"eTeamSponsor continues to grow and evolve into an incredible fundraising platform that enables institutions to hit their fundraising goals. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goals of bringing innovative technologies to the forefront of fundraising. This partnership provides coaches and student-athletes an intuitive and powerful medium to create emotional stories that resonate with their friends and family." - Sean Connors, CEO, eTeamSponsor

About eTeamSponsor:

Since 2010 eTeamSponsor (eTS) has partnered with institutions to provide an automated crowdfunding solution that's raised over one hundred million dollars nationwide. They've been hailed as the missing piece for successful fundraising and complete transparency, connecting athletic department fundraising with advancement personnel. Having pioneered automated crowdfunding for athletic programs at public/private high schools as well as 2-year and 4-year college and universities. eTeamSponsor aims to provide the most efficient and effective platform to meet the needs of fundraising decision makers before, during and after their fundraising process. Ultimately eliminating the inefficiencies, personal liability and financial risk of fundraising for good. eTS is committed to staying at the forefront of innovative technology and unparalleled client service to ensure institutions reach their fundraising goals.

