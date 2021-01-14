etectRx Announces Agreement to Advance Digital Sensors for Medication Adherence in Combination with Prescription Digital Therapeutics

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health company, etectRx, Inc., announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. to develop up to two product candidates in the Central Nervous System (CNS) space combining Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTs) and adherence sensors. The collaboration is the first of its kind to explore the use of digital pill solutions with PDTs.

"This collaboration between etectRx and Pear Therapeutics comes at a critical time for the mental health field, an area that is in dire need of immediate solutions," said Valerie Sullivan, president and CEO of etectRx. "Our goal for this collaboration is to bring concrete solutions to those who need it."

etectRx's FDA cleared ID-Cap™ System, a digital pill system that is accurate, flexible and elegant, enhances medication adherence and improves patient outcomes. The ID-Cap System is FDA cleared as an ingestible event marker and has the unique capability to guide digital and non-digital therapeutic interventions.

"We see a significant opportunity for PDTs that involve digital pill technologies, like the ID-Cap System," said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Pear Therapeutics. "Optimized medication dosing presents a treatment lever for PDTs and creates opportunity for a whole range of drug/software combination products."

etectRx is a digital health company. The FDA cleared ID-Cap System uniquely addresses the issue with patient adherence to (oral) medication. The accurate, flexible and elegant digital pill system allows pharmaceutical companies to rethink approaches to medication adherence, innovate with confidence, and accelerate patient outcomes. To learn more about etectRx, visit https://etectrx.com/.

The ID-Cap System is a four-part FDA cleared system that consists of an ID-Capsule, Reader, Patient App and Clinician Dashboard. The ID-Capsule is a digital pill with an embedded ingestible sensor. The sensor communicates a digital signal shortly following ingestion and capsule dissolution. The sensor is naturally and safely eliminated through the patient's GI tract. The Reader is a wearable device that detects messages transmitted from the ingested sensor and forwards them to the Patient App and Clinician Dashboard. The Patient App allows patients to view ingestion events in real time as well as medication use history. The app can send notifications to remind patients to take their medication. The Clinician Dashboard displays the information flow that starts with the ingestion of the ID-Capsule and provides the clinician with both real-time notifications and a history of their patients' ingestion events. The ID-Cap System is intended to log, track, and trend intake times and enables unattended data collection for clinical applications.

Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear's lead product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear's second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear's third product, Somryst™ for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through the FDA's traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through the FDA's Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.

