Eternal Water Announces Silver Eagle Houston Partnership Securing Full Distribution Throughout Texas

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Water announces a new partnership with Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, the largest independent beer distributor in Texas and one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the county. The partnership means Eternal Water has achieved full distribution in Texas and a nationwide DSD (direct store delivery) network in most major U.S. metropolitan markets. Eternal is the No. 3 selling alkaline water brand, and its growth in Texas is explosive.

Eternal Water is Nature's Perfect Water Silver Eagle Houston

"Consumers in Greater Houston continue to seek new functional beverages, so we look for brands that can satisfy that need and perform at retail. As a natural alkaline water with a great track record, Eternal Water fits perfectly in Silver Eagle's portfolio," says Tom Montague, Silver Eagle Houston's vice president of sales. "Eternal Water will quickly become a household name in the Houston metro area."

To support its partners in the Lone Star state, Eternal Water recently added six team members to focus exclusively on distributor and retail execution.

"Silver Eagle Houston is an absolute powerhouse with the means and drive to execute a high-velocity brand like Eternal. Finalizing our DSD network in Texas with this relationship is something to celebrate," says Eternal's founder and CEO, Karim Mashouf.

Silver Eagle Houston is just the latest DSD partner in Texas to bring on Eternal Water. Other partners in the Budweiser network include Ben E. Keith, Brown, Del Papa, L&F, R&K, Silver Eagle Beverages San Antonio, and Tri-City. This robust network will help bring Eternal Water to new consumers and continue the aggressive growth trajectory.

Eternal Water is sold in more than 30,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Safeway/Albertsons, Circle K, HEB, QT, CVS, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts, and many others. The brand expects to increase that footprint to over 150,000 locations within three to five years.

ABOUT ETERNAL WATER

Eternal Water, established in 2008, is the No. 3 selling alkaline water in the United States. It is also the No. 3 selling premium sourced water brand and one of the highest velocity premium waters in the country. Eternal Water filters through layers of ancient rock, absorbing essential minerals and electrolytes, making it naturally alkaline. Eternal Water owns and operates its springs and bottling facilities, protecting its sources and lessening the brand's carbon footprint. To learn more about Eternal Water, visit www.eternalwater.com.

ABOUT SILVER EAGLE DISTRIBUTORS HOUSTON

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,000 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 10,000 businesses across greater Houston. For more information, visit silvereagle.com and check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

