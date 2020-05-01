Eterneva Offers Funeral Homes Free Digital Arrangement Setup and Tool

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eterneva, a grief wellness and memorial diamond company headquartered in Austin, Texas, is offering a new, free service to funeral homes and crematoriums to digitize all of their arrangement materials in under 72 hours.

Eterneva is closely partnered with a select group of funeral homes, including Schoedinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services based in Columbus, Ohio. It was Eterneva's partnership with Schoedinger that spurred the idea to help funeral homes get online fast so they can continue to serve families as the essential workers and service they are.

"We know how important it is to come together and help as many people as we can right now," says Adelle Archer, Co-Founder and CEO of Eterneva. "We feel like death care professionals are the unsung heroes that no one is talking about. If we can help by taking one thing off their plate, we'll be happy to know we played a role in decreasing the burden on funeral homes at this challenging time."

Eterneva's funeral home partner Schoedinger has been the first to roll out the new digital arrangement feature to all of their funeral directors and are already seeing tremendous results. You can see the tool here .

"Eterneva has been an amazing partner. They have really stepped up to help funeral professionals during this unprecedented time," says Kevin Schoedinger, Senior Vice President & Head of Technology at Schoedinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services. "Our funeral directors could not be more pleased with how our digital arrangement tool has made our long distance arrangements easier. We spent a lot of time and thousands of dollars trying to develop something like this tool and Eterneva was able to help us get this together in 5 days. Instead of spending time on figuring out technology with families, they can spend that time building a meaningful connection. Thank you Eterneva."

This service is 100% free of charge. With the current crisis at hand, and with death care professionals trying to quickly migrate their entire experience online forcing them to quickly adapt into an unknown and uncomfortable place, this digitized arrangement tool helps both families and homes find their way. Eterneva is not intending on becoming a digital arrangement company, they just want to help. This is great news for all of you as they can build this super fast & easy with no sales cycle.

All a funeral home/crematorium/cemetery needs to do is meet with the Eterneva team and send them the right content. The tool can be set up within 1-2 business days.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Eterneva's digital arrangement tool, reach out to Katy Stover at [email protected] or fill out this form .

About Eterneva

Eterneva is a consumer technology company and grief wellness brand that celebrates lives by making diamonds from ashes. Eterneva designed an intricate eight-month process to create these soulful remembrances, which is a journey that is as special as the diamond and the person behind it. Customers personalize diamonds' size, color, cut, and inscriptions, so they serve as meaningful connections to their lost loved one. From interactive video packaging to hand-written letters, to a courier service that hand-delivers the diamond in a homecoming service, customers experience a level of thoughtfulness they've never seen before. Eterneva is based in Austin, TX, and was recently featured on Shark Tank , and on both Inc and Forbes' 30 Under 30 lists. To learn more visit eterneva.com , hear from customers at Eterneva reviews , and learn more about the ashes to diamonds process .

