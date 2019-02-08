ETF Trends and ETF Database Merge Online Resources

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Database (ETFdb.com), the world's largest, independent ETF-centric website focused on ETF research and fund flow decisioning tools, and ETF Trends (ETF Trends), the global leader in virtual ETF education, announced they have merged website resources to arm advisors with a powerful data platform to thrive in their growing industry.

New York-based ETF Database and Irvine, Calif.-based ETF Trends will remain at their physical locations and retain their separate brands, but will integrate many of their tools, analysis and data to offer advisors:

Increased video, webcast and virtual conferencing access

Expanded educational resources

Boosted capability to customize interface features

"With the ETF industry growing at an accelerated rate, we know advisors are likely to collide with another $10 trillion or so in asset flows over the next five to 10 years," said Tom Hendrickson, CEO of ETF Database.

"With our collective strength shared across our sites, we can further empower advisors with data and technology to enrich their client service, grow their practices, build their portfolio construction knowledge, and cultivate meaningful industry networks."

Together, the two companies report five million monthly impressions, and serve advisors representing $3.5 trillion in assets under management. Over 100,000 financial advisors register for their webcasts and virtual investment conferences annually.

"We know that the habits of advisors have evolved over the years, with many assuming a much larger online research role as they forge deeper bonds with clients in this rapidly growing space," said Tom Lydon, Founder & CEO of ETF Trends.

"We want to fuel those habits with in-depth data and analysis customized for their needs, and a platform to help them ride this industry momentum for many years to come."

ETF Trends and ETF Database plan to launch a number of initiatives in 2019, with data-augmented native content channels, webcasts, video and social media. The two plan enhancements across the platforms to promote tool integration, fresh content and other online assets identifying the advisor's path-to-purchase journey.

The newly-created ETF Flows LLC will serve as a holding company for the ETF Trends and ETF Database brands.

About ETF Trends

ETF Trends, founded in 2005 and led by industry luminary, Tom Lydon, has carved out an enviable position as a true thought leader and tireless educator of the financial advisor community regarding ETFs. Via multiple digital mediums including web, webcasts, research, surveys and virtual summits.

About ETF Database

ETF Database, founded in 2009, has grown 300% over the last 5 years and reaches more than 100,000 financial advisors and 750,000 investors monthly due to its strength in the modern financial advisor's #1 research tool, Google organic search. Prior to the merger, ETF Database was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitre Media, which will continue to own and operate its portfolio of premium financial brands including MutualFunds.com, Dividend.com and MunicipalBonds.com. Mitre Media will continue its large investment in the ETF space through this partnership.

