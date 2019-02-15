ETFE (Pellet/Granule, Powder) Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Opportunities in Newer Applications of ETFE

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "ETFE Market by Type (Pellet/Granule, Powder), Technology (Extrusion, Injection), Application (Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, Coatings), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ETFE market is projected to grow from USD 352.4 million in 2018 to USD 518.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023.

The increasing use of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in various applications in different end-use industries is driving the growth of the ETFE market across the globe. The eco-friendly and recyclable properties of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries, and better properties offered by ethylene tetrafluoroethylene than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers are driving the growth of the ETFE market across the globe.



Among types, the pellet/granule segment accounted for the largest share of the ETFE market in 2017, in terms of both, volume and value. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene granules are widely used in the acid-resistant and alkali-resistant injection products, electric wires & cables, valve lining, and spray painting. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene in granular form is extruded into films & sheets and wires & cables, which are then used by various end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, aerospace, and chemical processing.



The injection technology segment of the ETFE market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023, in terms of both, volume and value. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene resins can be processed at a wide range of temperatures due to their improved thermal stability and low melting points using the conventional injection molding techniques. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene resins are also resistant to ultraviolet rays, making them suitable for outdoor applications.



Among applications, the films & sheets segment of the ETFE market accounted for the largest share of the ETFE market in 2017, in terms of both, volume and value. Presently, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene films & sheets are largely replacing glass in the building & construction industry due to their excellent light transmission properties. Ethylene tetrafluoroethylene sheets are assembled into cushions that are inflated for structural applications. These cushions provide thermal insulation with reduced initial costs and lesser structural support as compared to conventional glazed roofs.



The North American region is the largest consumer of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene across the globe. The growth of the North America ETFE market can be attributed to the increased demand for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene from various end-use industries of the region. The Asia Pacific ETFE market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is due to the easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials in the region.



Moreover, the growing economy of countries such as China, Indonesia, Taiwan, and India is also attracting new foreign investments in these countries, thereby leading to the growth of various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the formulation and implementation of various policies mandating the use of environment-friendly products have led to innovations in the ethylene tetrafluoroethylene industry of the region. However, high capital investments and requirement of a qualified workforce for carrying out operations related to ethylene tetrafluoroethylene are expected to restrain the growth of the ETFE market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in the ETFE Market

4.2 ETFE Market Size, By Type

4.3 ETFE Market Size, By Technology

4.4 ETFE Market, By Application and Key Countries

4.5 ETFE Market Size, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.6 APAC: ETFE Market

4.7 ETFE Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Advantages & Disadvantages of ETFE

5.1.2 ETFE vs Glass

5.1.3 ETFE vs Pet

5.2 Market Evolution

5.2.1 ETFE Adoption

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Eco-Friendly and Recyclable

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand in End-Use Industries

5.3.1.3 Better Properties Than Glass and Other Conventional Fluoropolymers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Transmits More Sound Than Glass

5.3.2.2 Prone to Punctures By Sharp Edges

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Newer Applications of ETFE

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 ETFE is Not Completely Soundproof

5.3.4.2 Requires Precise Installation Techniques

5.4 ETFE Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5.2 Trends in the Construction Industry



6 ETFE Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pellet/Granule

6.3 Powder



7 ETFE Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Extrusion Molding

7.3 Injection Molding

7.4 Others



8 ETFE Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Films & Sheets

8.3 Wires & Cables

8.4 Tubes

8.5 Coatings

8.6 Others



9 ETFE Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 ETFE Market, By Type

9.1.2 ETFE Market, By Technology

9.1.3 ETFE Market, By Application



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.2 New Product Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asahi Glass Company

11.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

11.3 The Chemours Company

11.4 3M

11.5 Quadrant AG

11.6 Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd.

11.7 Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd.

11.8 Ensinger GmbH

11.9 Vector Foiltec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99mdrw/etfe?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

