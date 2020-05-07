ETFMG Extends Sponsorship of UFC Veteran Heavyweight Alexey Oleynik

SUMMIT, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Managers Group (ETFMG), an industry leader in bringing innovative thematic ETFs to market, has announced the extension of its headline-making partnership with powerhouse UFC heavyweight, Alexey Oleynik. The extension of this unique sponsorship comes ahead of Oleynik's upcoming fight in UFC's highly anticipated return to live television this Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, FL.

Oleynik, known to UFC fans as "The Boa Constrictor," has been representing ETFMG's rare marketing efforts, successfully bridging the gap between next gen investors and the financial community since March of 2019. With the extension of his contract, Oleynik will continue as a brand representative for MJ (NYSE:MJ), the U.S. first and world's largest cannabis ETF, GAMR (NYSE:GAMR), the first video game tech ETF, along with the addition of the firm's most recent product launch, IVES (NYSE:IVES), giving investors access to the next $1T in global cloud technology spending.

"Alexey is a respected and accomplished athlete in and out of the octagon, our partnership with Alexey has added a great deal of value to our firm, providing significant exposure to a brand new target audience that is often overlooked by our competitors," said Sam Masucci, Founder and CEO of ETFMG. "Alexey is a force to be reckoned with and we are proud to continue our partnership with him."

Oleynik holds the record for highest rankings in the past five years, compiling a 58-13-1 record, with eight of his wins coming by knockout and 46 by submission, the 4th most wins by submission in MMA history. He is the first and only UFC fighter to have won two UFC fights using the "Ezekiel Choke," and 12 MMA fights with that tactic throughout his career.

"The ETFMG team have been great friends and partners," said Oleynik. "I always strive to do the best and be the best. Sam and his team have provided one of a kind opportunities to investors that align with everything I do."

"We are extremely proud to extend a sponsorship that has brought us a correlated 85% lift in website traffic and has been dubbed "a rare and highly unusual marketing move"1 by financial media outlets," said Tricia Vanderslice, CMO of ETFMG. "The UFC audience size, demographics and global reach are a perfect pairing with several of our products that have proven next gen investor appeal. We look forward to cheering Alexey on in his return to the octagon this Saturday."

Oleynik will fight this Saturday in the UFC's return to live television against Fabricio Werdum. The event, to be broadcasted on ESPN, will be staged in Jacksonville, FL, with no fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

About ETFMG

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first to market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors' portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ETFMG, or YouTube.

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or statutory prospectuses, available on www.etfmg.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility.

ETF Managers Group LLC is the investment adviser to the Funds.

The Funds are distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, "ETFMG"). ETFMG Financial LLC is not affiliated with Wedbush Securities, EEFund Management, Prime Indexes or Level ETF Ventures. Sam Masucci is a registered representative of ETFMG Financial LLC.

