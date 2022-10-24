ETG Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 Bn, Technological Advancements in ETG to be a Key Trend - Technavio

The electronic table games (ETG) market report offers comprehensive analysis by end-user (casino, gaming parlors, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the electronic table games (ETG) market include technological advancements in ETG. ETGs give players an interface for playing longer games with improved and more objective payoffs. In hybrid gaming, the ease and speed of electronic gaming are combined with the use of traditional slot machines. The games are highly accurate, as each player's action is carefully registered and calculated. The payoff is examined using player algorithms. The mechanization of the dealer's functions has eliminated human bias and judgment from the games. Thus, technological advancements and accuracy will attract many players, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market 2022-2026

The electronic table games (ETG) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Market Segmentation

By end-user, the casino segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The number of electronic gaming devices deployed in casinos, such as slot machines, poker tables, and casino tables, has increased. Thus, the rise in demand for luxurious gaming from players has led to an increase in the number of casinos built across the world in recent years.

By geography, North America is expected to occupy 41% of the market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as cultural acceptance of casinos. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US and Canada are the key countries for the electronic table games (ETG) market in North America.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing per capita income is driving the electronic table games market's growth. In emerging economies such as India, the rising disposable income has led to an increase in spending capacity for leisure activities such as ETG. Until 2030, middle-class household expenditure is anticipated to increase by an average of 6.9% per year in real terms, above the 1.9% average annual real spending growth anticipated for households earning between USD 15,000 and USD 45,000. Thus, the increasing disposable income will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Interblock dd - The company offers electronic table games such as Automated Big Six, Automated Ministar, and Automated Dual Roulette.

The company offers electronic table games such as Automated Big Six, Automated Ministar, and Automated Dual Roulette. International Game Technology plc - The company offers electronic table games such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack.

The company offers electronic table games such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack. Jackpot Digital Inc. - The company offers electronic table games such as Jackpot Blitz.

The company offers electronic table games such as Jackpot Blitz. PlayAGS Inc. - The company offers electronic table games such as Novomatic Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Sic Bo.

The company offers electronic table games such as Novomatic Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Sic Bo. Sand Hills Casino - The company offers electronic table games such as Baccarat Display, Blackjack Match, and Criss Cross Poker.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic table games (ETG) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic table games (ETG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic table games (ETG) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic table games (ETG) market vendors

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, IPG International, Jackpot Digital Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Sand Hills Casino, Scientific Games LLC, Spintec d.o.o. , Tableswin S.r.l, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Weike Gaming Technology, NOVOMATIC AG, and TCSJOHNHUXLEY Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

