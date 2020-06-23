Ethanol Market Size Worth $129.36 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethanol market size is projected to reach USD 129.36 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand from fuel and industrial solvents applications is anticipated to remain a key factor favoring market growth.

The advent of second-generation ethanol is expected to bring about a revolution in the industry. The feedstocks used for production are cane trash, rice & wheat straw, corn cobs, cotton stalk, empty fruit bunches, and bagasse. With growing concerns regarding sustainability and tackling organic waste production of second-generation ethanol is expected to gain widespread acceptance. Although a large number of manufacturers have successfully run pilot experiments, there are still concerns surrounding the extraction of useful sugars that are locked in by lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose in biomass and woody feedstock.

Key suggestions from the report:

Second-generation ethanol demand is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027 due to rising demand from the alcoholic beverages and disinfectant industries

Undenatured ethanol was the second-largest segment in 2019 and accounted for a market share of 29.9% owing to growing demand in the manufacturing of fuel additives

The beverages application segment is anticipated to witness the maximum CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 owing to growing consumption of alcohol-based products

The demand for the product in Germany is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2027 backed by changing fuel regulations and steady growth in the consumption of alcoholic beverages

Disinfectants manufactured from ethanol are expected to gain prominence as they form an important component of personal hygiene. The changing consumer behavior and rising health awareness are expected to drive product consumption in this application segment. The growing cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and rise in surgical procedures are expected to have a positive impact on product demand.

Europe is expected to be one of the major regional markets. The implementation of programs supporting the growth of the biofuels sector is expected to positively impact the eco-system. The European Commission has also started to incentivize farmers to produce feedstock, such as corn, maize, and sugarcane. The adoption of Fuel Quality Derivative aimed at increasing the concentration of ethanol in gasoline will also help augment product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ethanol market on the basis of source, purity, application, and region:

Ethanol Source Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Sugar & Molasses-based



Grain-based



Second Generation

Ethanol Purity Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Denatured



Undenatured

Ethanol Application Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Industrial Solvents



Fuel & Fuel Additives



Beverages



Disinfectant



Personal Care



Others

Ethanol Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Ethanol Market:

United Breweries



Aventine Renewable Energy



AB Miller



Archer Daniels Midland Company



Kirin



Pure Energy Inc.



British Petroleum



Cargill Corporation

