Ethanolamines: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - The Growing Demand for Glyphosate is Fueling the Market

This report presents a strategic analysis of the global ethanolamines market and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

According to recently conducted research about the global ethanolamines market, as an overall, it is projected to reach approximately 2,459 thousand tons by the end of 2023, increasing at a CAGR of around 3% per year in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although ethanolamines are predominantly used as chemical absorbents for gas treatment, the analysis considers the application of ethanolamines across various industries.

In particular, the second largest share of ethanolamines consumption is as absorbents for gas treatment, which accounted for around 27% of the total in volume terms. Meanwhile, the chemical's application for gas separation has been growing with the highest rate of about 3.89% per year.

Regionally, the largest global ethanolamines market was North America, which accounted for about 30% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global ethanolamines market during the analyzed period and is expected to remain such in the medium term.

Diethanolamine is one of the key raw materials in the production of glyphosate, which contributes to the high quality of the herbicide by enhancing its effect in agrochemical applications. Furthermore, as glyphosate is the largest consumed variety of herbicides, its growing demand in recent years has considerably fueled the global ethanolamines market.

Furthermore, ethanolamines' application in cosmetics and personal care products is differently regulated by the authorities in different regions. Although the European Commission banned the use of diethanolamine in cosmetics, in the USA it can be found in products such as soaps, hair conditioners, hair dyes, shampoos and many more.

Most applications of ethanolamines can be considered mature. MEA consumption for triazines has a promising outlook, on a contrary to its consumption in wood preservatives, which has declined slightly in the last few years.

Geographically, owing to the strong need for cement, gas treatment, pharmaceuticals, agricultural and personal care products, consumption for ethanolamines in recent years was highest in the North American region. Europe has retracted the use of glyphosate, resulting in dramatically less consumption of glyphosate and diethanolamine.



