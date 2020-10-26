Ethereum Is Available for Retirement Accounts With Bitcoin IRA™

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today released several new guides to help educate individuals about Ethereum and its highly anticipated upgrade to version "Ethereum 2.0."

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency with an estimated marketcap at over $40 billion. Like the internet, Ethereum is "open-sourced" and it's decentralized so it's not controlled by any government entity. But unlike Bitcoin, it offers "smart contracts" which make it programmable. This revolutionary technology enables developers to build real-world applications on top of the network, dramatically expanding its use cases. Today, Ethereum has over 25 billion in monthly transactions from applications built on top of the network including decentralized crypto exchanges, "stable coins," lending and borrowing apps from decentralized finance ("DeFi"), gaming, digital collectibles, and more.

In the next few weeks, developers will be launching the largest upgrade to Ethereum's network since it launched over 5 years ago. The goal of the upgrade is to increase its security by moving to "Proof of Stake" and increase its scalability to eventually handle more transactions per second than Visa and other major payment processors. The upgrade will also enable more casual investors to become validators to help secure the network and earn a reward for doing so.

To help individuals better understand Ethereum and its applications, Bitcoin IRA has developed a few new resource guides:

Ethereum Investing - Your easy 3-minute guide to understanding Ethereum

Ethereum 2.0 - An overview to the biggest upgrade to Ethereum since its launch

Ethereum Price Predictions - A summary of what experts are saying about the price of Ether

Ethereum Staking - How individuals can earn interest by holding Ether

Overall, Ethereum is an exciting digital asset with a rich development roadmap which can offer enormous potential for long-term investors.

Individuals interested in adding Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies to their IRAs or 401(k)s can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

Related Links

https://www.bitcoinira.com

